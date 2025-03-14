Skip to Content
An emotional ending to the CSCS season

Published 8:18 PM

The CSCS girls basketball team fell short of reaching the Class 3A title game. As the Lions lost to Resurrection Christian 39-31 in the Class 3A semifinal on Friday morning.

