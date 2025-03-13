Nikki Glaser set to host the Golden Globes again

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nikki Glaser is set to return as host of the first major awards show of the season, CBS and the Golden Globes announced on Thursday.

Glaser, who made her debut as host of the Globes in January to positive reviews, expressed her excitement about returning to the helm the event once again.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” she said. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo.

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year,” said said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”

She headlined her first HBO comedy special “Good Clean Filth” in 2022, and earned a Writers Guild Award as well as Emmy, GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.”

HBO and Max are owned by CNN’s parent company.

In 2021, she launched “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP). She is also the host and executive producer of “Lovers and Liars,” a spinoff of the HBO Max and CW reality dating series “FBoy Island.”

Glaser recently wrapped her global “The Good Girl” stand-up tour and is currently on her “Alive and Unwell” tour through October 2025.

