Jury finds Pueblo security guard guilty in murder case where he decapitated woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A jury found a Pueblo security guard guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday. Soloman Martinez stood accused of decapitating a woman. Law enforcement said he had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested.

The prosecution said Martinez paid his victim, 47-year-old Renee Marie Portillos, for sex before he shot her in the head and executed his "life-long" desire to behead someone.

Martinez's lawyers claimed Portillos shot herself in a moment of distress while high on fentanyl.

Ultimately, Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body, and abuse of a corpse, all of which are felonies. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.