Inmate sues El Paso County claiming the detention center denied him chemotherapy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is suing El Paso County, claiming the criminal justice center denied him access to life-saving chemotherapy treatment while he was incarcerated.

Attorneys for Stuart Patrick McLaney say he entered the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center in March of 2023.

Lawyers say McLaney was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. While life-threatening if left untreated, his lawyers say it can be manageable with a daily chemotherapy pill.

McLaney alleges that jailers "consciously and intentionally" prevented McLaney from taking his medication, despite his pleas.

According to the lawsuit, a physician with the jail recorded that McLaney said he needed the medication, though there was never any effort made to provide it to him.

McLaney and his lawyers allege that he continuously pleaded for his medication throughout multiple medical assessments and recorded grievances.

McLaney was released in July, and alleges he was not given his medication a single time throughout the span of his four-month long incarceration.

Wellpath, the company contracted to provide medical treatment for inmates, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, along with individual jail physicians and Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

KRDO13 has reached out to officials with El Paso County government for a statement, and as of publication, we have not heard back.