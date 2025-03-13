El Paso County Sheriff asks for help identifying suspect in armed robbery of Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a Colorado Springs Loaf 'n Jug late last year, armed with a gun.

On Nov. 17, 2024, just after 7 p.m., EPSO received a report of an armed robbery at the Loaf 'n Jug gas station on Galley Road, in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

According to a store employee, a male suspect, described as a white male with long hair, entered the business, aimed a firearm at store employees and demanded cash from the register before fleeing on foot.

Five months later, EPSO said the suspect is still on the loose, and is asking for the public's help identifying him.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

