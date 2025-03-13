Skip to Content
WATCH: El Paso County deputy involved in crash in Colorado Springs while en route to fire

today at 5:34 PM
Published 5:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) told KRDO13 they are investigating a traffic accident Thursday afternoon involving an El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputy.

A viewer sent in a dashcam video of the crash, which can be seen above.

According to CSPD, the crash happened at Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. It involved a vehicle that rolled and a sheriff's deputy vehicle that had lights and sirens running.

EPSO said the deputy was headed east to assist with the response to the Meridian Fire.

RELATED: Evacuation order issued due to fire near east border of Schriever Space Force Base

The crash remains under investigation.

