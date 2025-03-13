CSPD: Man is in custody and charged with arson for grass fire near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Thursday night that they have arrested and charged a man in relation to the grass fire near Garden of the Gods Thursday afternoon.

According to CSPD, 48-year-old Adam Gilmour is in custody and facing fourth-degree arson charges.

CSPD said a caller reporting the grass fire Thursday afternoon also said they possibly saw the person responsible for starting the fire and that this person had fled the area. Responding Colorado Springs firefighters also found evidence and were able to preserve it until fire investigators arrived, police said.

According to CSPD, fire investigators and officers were able to locate a point of origin for the fire and it appeared to be a makeshift campsite. Investigators eventually were able to identify a male suspect. He was later located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

CSPD said Adam Gilmour was booked into the EL Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of felony fourth-degree arson, possession of narcotics, and other unrelated felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire burned about 20 acres. It started on the side of 30th Street and wrapped around the other side of the hill.

In total, they said three homes were threatened but no damage was done.