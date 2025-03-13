Colorado Springs police investigating shooting near Sierra High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An increased police presence could be seen outside of Sierra High School Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement investigated reports of shots fired nearby in an incident witnessed by several students.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the shots were fired near the area of Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard at around 1:37 p.m.

CSPD said an investigation revealed that at least one suspect had shot at a car with several people inside, striking the vehicle but not hurting any of its occupants.

The shooting was seen by several Sierra High School students who were off campus for lunch, resulting in a large police presence at the school; however, police made sure to note that the incident did not happen on campus.

CSPD said they are still working to develop suspect information and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP(7867) You can remain anonymous.