Woman pleads guilty to charges connected to hate crime hoax during Colorado Springs mayoral election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One of three people charged in connection with setting a cross on fire in front of a defaced campaign sign as part of a hate crime hoax during the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral election pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

On March 11, Deanna West pleaded guilty in a Denver federal court to being part of a conspiracy to maliciously spread false information "concerning an attempt to intimidate an individual by means of fire."

According to West's plea agreement, the hoax was an attempt to swing the upcoming election in then-candidate Yemi Mobolade's favor. Mobolade went on to become Colorado Springs' first Black mayor.

Prosecutors say that in April 2023, three individuals, including West, set fire to a cross in front of a campaign sign of Mobolade's, which was spray painted with the "n" word. After staging the cross burning, they sent a photo and video of it to media outlets in what prosecutors say was an attempt to make it appear as an attack on Mobolade.

According to court documents, West agreed to take part in the hoax to gain the favor of defendant Derrick Bernard, who she was financially dependent on for employment and housing.

West's guilty plea comes just weeks after Bernard and Ashely Blackcloud, the other individual charged in the hate crime hoax, filed motions to dismiss in their cases, claiming First and Fourth Amendment violations.

Bernard's lawyers argue there was never a "true threat" to Mobolade, and he did not intend for the candidate to feel threatened. His lawyers also claim that in May 2023, officers seized a video camera from his car without enough probable cause, which they allege was a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights.

A federal indictment obtained by KRDO13 in November 2024 revealed Bernard had been in communication with Mobolade prior to and following the alleged hate crime hoax.

When questioned by KRDO13, Mobolade has denied having any knowledge of or involvement in the crime and has continued to affirm that he and his family are victims of a hate crime.

