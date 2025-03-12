Reports of road rage incident involving firearm lead to officer-involved shooting at Colo. Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a suspect is in custody after reports of a road rage incident involving a firearm escalated into an officer-involved shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment.

On Tuesday, March 11 at 3:35 p.m., CSPD received a call regarding a reported road rage incident involving a firearm. While speaking with the reporting party, officers developed information on the suspect that led them to an apartment complex on Delta Drive, just west of South Academy Boulevard.

At around 9:30 p.m., CSPD said officers knocked on the door of the complex and announced themselves as police, hoping to speak with the suspect – but when the suspect opened the door, they were pointing a raised handgun.

Officers responded, with "at least one officer" firing "at least one shot," CSPD said. No one was struck by the gunfire. A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy and Colorado state law.

Within 21 days, CSPD will release a significant event briefing video with body-worn camera footage of this incident.

