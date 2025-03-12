Dakota Fanning, Jessica Alba and more: See what the stars wore at Paris Fashion Week

By Kati Chitrakorn, CNN

(CNN) — The Fall-Winter 2025 edition of Paris Fashion Week ended Tuesday night, with infectious energy and eye-catching looks seen both on and off the runways.

At the nine-day event, high-wattage shows staged by the world’s biggest brands, such as Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton, drew some of pop culture’s biggest celebrities (and their stylists) — with many keeping their eyes peeled for their next red carpet outfit.

And there were plenty of opportunities for famous faces to mingle with their peers. From actors Keira Knightley and Michelle Yeoh to models Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid, A-listers were spotted flocking to a lit-up Louvre after hours last Tuesday for the first “Grand Dîner du Louvre” gala, to fete the museum’s first fashion-focused exhibition.

Some stars arrived fresh off awards season: Doja Cat took a front row seat at Balmain after taking part in a James Bond tribute performance at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Others showed up to support their designer friends — see ’90s icons Cameron Diaz and Kate Moss clocking in for Stella McCartney’s office-inspired show on Wednesday, and Rooney Mara, Raye and Yseult at designer Sarah Burton’s debut show for Givenchy on Friday.

Plenty of K-pop stars also made appearances throughout the week: Blackpink’s Jisoo was spotted at Dior, Lisa at Louis Vuitton and Rosé at Saint Laurent, where they are global ambassadors, respectively. Also at Saint Laurent was Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-Woo, while Stray Kids’ Felix turned heads as he walked the runway for Louis Vuitton.

See a selection of celebrity attendees’ looks below.

