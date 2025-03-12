Crews detain 30 people after encampment sweep at Dorchester Park, haul off truckloads of trash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said they conducted a large sweep at Dorchester Park on Tuesday.

Officers from Falcon, Stetson Hills, Sand Creek, and Gold Hill Divisions also assisted after officials said they received several complaints about illegal camps and trespassing.

Crews say they originally detained 30 people, though keep in mind that a detention doesn't always lead to an arrest.

In total, they say they cited five people for trespassing, four people for camping in parks, gave out one waterway ticket, and one narcotics citation.

Officials say they cleared out 12 misdemeanor warrants and, in total, took eight people to jail for those warrants.

HOT officials also added that park rangers hauled away three truckloads of trash.

Officials say there are eight more camps that they plan to clean up at a later date.