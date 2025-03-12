Skip to Content
News

Crash on I-25 southbound causing delays just before Mesa Ridge Parkway Exit

By
Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting delays on I-25 southbound due to a crash.

The crash is specifically located between Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard and CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway (Fountain) at Mile Point 132.5. 

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says it was a two vehicle crash with teo people taken to the hospital.

Video of the accident shows Colorado State Patrol and Fountain Fire Department on scene. There is a truck located off the highway with heavy damage to its front end.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content