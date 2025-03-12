Crash on I-25 southbound causing delays just before Mesa Ridge Parkway Exit

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting delays on I-25 southbound due to a crash.

The crash is specifically located between Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard and CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway (Fountain) at Mile Point 132.5.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says it was a two vehicle crash with teo people taken to the hospital.

Video of the accident shows Colorado State Patrol and Fountain Fire Department on scene. There is a truck located off the highway with heavy damage to its front end.