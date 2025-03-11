Steph Curry accepts assistant general manager role at alma mater Davidson College

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has accepted the role of assistant general manager for the basketball programs at alma mater Davidson College.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, played for the Wildcats for three seasons between 2006 and 2009, where he was twice named conference player of the year.

Davidson said in a statement that the position is an “advisory” role and Curry will share his experiences with both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at the school.

Curry was selected as the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Warriors, where he is currently playing in his 16th season.

The Golden State guard and wife Ayesha are creating an “eight-figure fund” to support the school’s basketball teams alongside alum Matt Berman, who played soccer for three years at Davidson, his sister Erica and father Don.

“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in the statement.

“My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag.

“I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”

Berman, who owns a stake in English soccer club Burnley, will also serve as an assistant GM.

Curry scored 24 points as the Dubs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-120 on Monday for the team’s fifth straight win.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr called Curry’s assistant GM position “ceremonial,” per the Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“If he asks to leave for a game to go scout college, I’ll probably say no. But it is Steph Curry, so I’ll probably say yes. I just hope he doesn’t ask,” Kerr joked.

In 2022, Davidson retired Curry’s No. 30 jersey and inducted him into the school’s hall of fame.

The 36-year-old still holds the NCAA record for most threes made in a season, which he set in 2007-08.

Curry has been named NBA regular season MVP twice and is an 11-time All Star.

