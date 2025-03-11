South Korean singer Wheesung found dead at Seoul home aged 43

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — South Korean singer Wheesung has been found dead at his home in Seoul, CNN affiliate YTN reported on Monday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the 43-year-old’s death and have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service, according to YTN.

Wheesung, born Choi Whee-sung, released his debut album in 2002 and shot to fame with his breakout hit “Can’t I,” becoming popular for his powerful vocals and genre-blending style.

His agency confirmed his death and said that his bereaved family are currently unable to hold the funeral due to their shock and sadness, YTN reported.

Wheesung was due to perform at a joint concert with fellow South Korean singer KCM on Saturday; the event has now been canceled. KCM posted a photo of a white flower on his Instagram once the news broke, one of several tributes to Wheesung that flooded social media.

Singer Yoon Min-soo said that he and Wheesung will “meet again and sing together again,” while musician and rapper Verbal Jint said the moments he spent with the “One Year” singer “were an honor,” YTN reported.

Recent deaths of young K-pop idols and K-drama stars have highlighted ongoing concerns about mental health and pressures in South Korea’s entertainment industry.

Wheesung’s death comes a month after South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home at the age of 24. Meanwhile, Song Jae-lim, a former model who rose to prominence in K-dramas, was found dead in his apartment last November at age 39. ASTRO boy band member Moon bin died last year at age 25. K-pop singer and actress Sulli was also 25 when she died in 2019. And two years earlier, boyband SHINee’s Kim Jong-hyun was found dead at his home at age 27.

Entertainment agencies have implemented various mental health support systems, including counseling services and more flexible schedules, but observers say the highly competitive nature of K-entertainment, combined with intense public scrutiny, and expectations of perfection in appearance and behavior, are affecting stars.

CNN’s Yoonjung Seo and Edward Szekeres contributed to this report.