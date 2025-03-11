Shot fired in Denver carjacking flies through school window

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a shot fired in the midst of a carjacking ended up going through the window of a nearby school.

The sheriff's office says they were investigating an armed carjacking near the 7600 block of Navajo Street. Deputies say several people have been detained, including one juvenile.

However, during the carjacking, the sheriff's office says at least one shot was fired which went through the window of a nearby school. According to our partners at 9News, the shot flew into the Mapleton Arts Center, which is on the Global Campus.

Thankfully, the sheriff's office says no injuries were reported. They also say the carjacking victim is okay and cooperating with deputies.

As of 2:47 p.m., the sheriff's office says nearby schools were on lockdown. Students will be dismissed to parents following instruction from Global Leadership staff.