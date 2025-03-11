Questions remain for family of Tyler Goodrich after body identified

By Andrew Ozaki

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the body found in a wooded area in Southwest Lincoln is the body of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said foul play is not suspected.

“We are not considering this to be a homicide,” Houchin said.

But Goodrich’s family said too many things about his death don’t add up.

“Why those discrepancies? I mean, that’s bothersome,” said Tyler’s father, Lonnie Goodrich.

Sheriff’s office investigators said Goodrich’s body was found Saturday morning less than a thousand yards from his home.

The Lincoln man went missing 16 months ago.

Flowers mark the wooded area along Highway 77, where a person walking his dog Saturday morning found Goodrich’s body.

Goodrich’s sister, Felicia Nichelson, said they are flooded with a wave of emotions.

“I definitely feel a sense of relief that we found Tyler and thought it would feel good, thought we would have closure, and we don’t. There’s still questions that need answered,” Nichelson said.

Officials said they are awaiting an autopsy for the cause of death.

Investigators believe Goodrich’s body had been there the entire time.

Houchin said that the area was searched early on by volunteers.

“You could have just looked down because there was a branch and not seen where he was at,” Houchin said.

Goodrich’s father said his son’s body was apparently in the tree.

“He was 6-foot-2. That have been like walking by this pillar and that pot sitting there, you would have seen him. You didn’t have to look up. You’d have walked right across the body,” Goodrich said.

He also doesn’t believe Goodrich would have killed himself.

He had plenty of family support and close friends to turn to.

He had just finished his master’s degree.

Even though he may have been going through a divorce, he had made other living arrangements.

“He had told his dearest friends he was already looking for a place to move to with a divorce so that he could still be close to the kids. Why would you be going through that and taking those steps to suddenly just end your life? It doesn’t make sense to me,” Goodrich said.

Nichelson said the family is grateful for all the support they have received.

“It’s been the most difficult 16 months of our lives and the continued support from friends, family, community, complete strangers continues to be overwhelming,” Nichelson said.

Goodrich said nothing will change their love for Tyler.

But they want to know the truth.

“If my son committed suicide, he did it, and will live with it if that’s what happened. But it needs to be the absolute truth that’s what happened. And if we don’t get the truth, then no one can rest completely with suspicion,” Goodrich said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement late Monday afternoon the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time, we do not have additional updates to share. When more information becomes available to be released to the public,” the statement said.

