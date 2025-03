COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a house fire is under control after crews were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire was at the 3500 block of Hazelwood Court. Crews reported seeing smoke from an upstairs window.

As of 1:22 p.m., CSFD reported that the fire was under control, though they did not disclose the suspected cause of the fire.