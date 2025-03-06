Trial date set for Carie Hallford in federal wire fraud case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A trial date of April 14, has been set for Carie Hallford in her federal wire fraud case, according to court documents.

John Hallford has accepted a supplement to his plea deal, but Carie has chosen to go to trial. The pair are the former owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, CO, where nearly 200 bodies were found decomposing in October of 2023.

RELATED: Who are Jon and Carie Hallford, owners of Penrose Funeral Home ‘Return to Nature’

Last year, the two pled guilty to charges relating to the wire fraud. The agreement stipulated that they would pay a minimum of $1,012,300 in restitution, though the amount given to each victim would be determined at sentencing.

However, on Feb. 24, a judge ruled that the plea agreement "was not in the public interest."

In return, the Hallfords had the option to accept a new plea agreement supplement (which could add more time to their sentence) or reject, head to trial, and take a gamble on a jury. John Hallford accepted a plea agreement supplement, which could allow for the potential of him facing more time at sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for March 20th.

KRDO13 broke this story in 2023 and we have covered the situation extensively. All reporting related to the Return to Nature Funeral Home and the Hallfords can be found at the links below:

Body of Lies ------ Funeral Home Investigation