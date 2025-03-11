Colorado bill hopes to stop cops from asking one question: ‘Know why I pulled you over?’

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - If you've ever been pulled over, you probably know one of the first things you'll likely hear as you roll down the window: "Do you know why I pulled you over?" One Colorado bill is hoping to stop cops from asking that question.

Colorado House Bill 25-1243 is sponsored by democrat lawmakers Representative Mandy Lindsay and Senator Faith Winter.

District attorney's and sheriff's offices across Colorado are in opposition of the measure, albeit unsurprisingly.

Secretary of State records on lobbying show the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, County Sheriffs of Colorado, and the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police are all marked in opposition. The City of Colorado Springs is also marked in opposition.

While drivers have a constitutional right to remain silent, some might dig themselves into a hole when answering questions from law enforcement.

Under the bill, unless there are extenuating circumstances, officers would be required to let a driver know why they're being pulled over instead of asking them. However, violating the policy would not result in the exclusion of evidence or a dismissal of a charge.

The bill will be heard in a judiciary committee on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.