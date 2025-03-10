Skip to Content
Suspect on the run after overnight armed robbery at Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed a convenience store overnight, armed with a gun.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the robbery happened at 3:59 a.m. on March 10, at the Maverick Gas Station at 4512 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The suspect is presumed to be male and was wearing a black mask when he walked into the store with a gun.

According to CSPD, the suspect was able to get away with money without harming any employees. No shots were fired.

The suspect is still on the loose. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP, where you can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

