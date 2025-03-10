Skip to Content
Red Flag Warnings issued Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Due to critical fire weather conditions, Red Flag Warnings have been issued across many areas of Southern and Central Colorado on Monday.

The Red Flag Warnings cover the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, much of El Paso County, and out east into the plains. This includes Leadville to Salida, as well as Fremont and Pueblo Counties.

Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) when fire danger is extreme. No outside burning is allowed when Red Flag Warnings are in place. According to the NWS, current warnings are in place until 6 p.m. on March 10.

