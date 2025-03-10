CSFD crews quickly contain grass fire at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was able to quickly contain a grass fire Monday at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

Approximately 10 minutes after first reporting the fire, CSFD said crews had a good containment line around the fire and it was slow moving.

The fire was first reported at 4:44 p.m.

Smoking is banned in all Colorado Springs open spaces and parks: Colorado Springs Park Hours and Rules.