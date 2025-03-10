Brian Littrell tears up after son Baylee’s ‘American Idol’ audition

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brian Littrell’s son is making his own path in the music industry and he wants it that way.

Baylee Littrell, the 22-year-old son of the Backstreet Boys member, made his dad proud with his recent “American Idol” audition.

The younger Littrell was clocked early on by new judge Carrie Underwood, who said he looked familiar before the singer shared the identity of his famous father.

Littrell then went on to talk about opening for the group as a child and witnessing his father’s career and popularity.

“When you’re a kid you’re not afraid,” he said of performing as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys. “But when you start to get a little bit older, especially a teenager, you kind of get intimidated, at least I was.”

His father understands.

“Obviously growing up in the industry a lot of people would look at that as such a perk,” the elder Littrell said on the show. “But it’s not easy. I’ve always told everybody that he’s ten times more talented than I ever was.”

Baylee Littrell, who was 21 when he auditioned, played guitar and performed an original tune titled, “Waiting On Myself to Die,” for judges Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

He told producers it was “wanting to give up and not giving up yet.”

“Trust me I wish I wanted to do something completely different,” he said. “But if I’m not doing music there’s no way I can really exist.”

The performance won raves from the judges. Underwood told Littrell, “You’re really good.”

Meanwhile, his parents were waiting to congratulate him and his father got emotional as he said of his son, “He’s obviously grown up in the business and I think he’s cut out for it.”

Bryan asked Baylee Littrell if his father ever sang with him and upon learning that he had asked, “Ya think he’d sing with ya?”

The Backstreet Boy then performed his son’s song together with him to the delight of the judges.

“I’m very happy for you and very proud of your son,” Richie told the elder Littrell. “He’s got his own lane and I think he could go a long way.”

The judges then voted to send the younger Littrell through to the next round of the competition as his father said, “I’m going to cry. I’m crying.”

Season 23 of “American Idol” airs Sunday on ABC.

