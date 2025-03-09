Man arrested after scaling London’s Big Ben with Palestinian flag

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — A man who scaled the UK Parliament’s historic “Big Ben” clock tower with a Palestinian flag has been arrested, police said.

The man, who was barefoot and wearing all black, clung precariously to the side of the tower – home to one of the world’s most famous clocks – for several hours as the fire brigade attempted to speak with him.

Crowds of people gathered on Parliament Square below to watch the scenes unfold, while Westminster Bridge was closed in both directions due to the incident, police said.

London’s Metropolitan Police, which was first alerted to the climber around 07:30 local time Saturday, said in a statement Sunday the man had been arrested after the “protracted incident”. All roads have been reopened, it added.

Elsewhere, pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized one of US President Donald Trump’s golf courses on the west coast of Scotland, saying the action was in direct response to his plan to “take over” the Gaza Strip.

The words “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” were painted on the lawn of the Trump-owned Turnberry golf resort, while other parts of the world-famous course, including holes used in Open Championships, were dug up, according to Palestine Action.

The campaign group, who claimed responsibility for the protest, said the action was “in response to the American administration’s plans and threats to destroy, ethnically cleanse, and ‘take over’ the Palestinian Gaza Strip.”

Palestine Action is a British-based activist group that aims to disrupt the operations of weapons manufacturers supplying the Israeli government.

Last month, Trump doubled down on his plans for the US to redevelop Gaza, saying that he viewed the war-torn enclave as a “big real estate site.”

He previously said that the United States “will take over” the Gaza Strip – possibly with the help of American troops – while the Palestinians who live there should leave.

Police Scotland confirmed to CNN on Saturday that reports of damage had been made to them and enquiries were ongoing.

“Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry,” a spokesperson said.

Turnberry is one of two high-profile courses Trump owns in Scotland, the other the Trump International Golf Links situated amid the dunes of Aberdeen.

