SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds through the day with partly cloudy skies and some sunshine by the afternoon. Chilly highs in the 40's with calmer winds (10-15mph) by the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Beautiful and sunny with highs in the 60's and 70's under calm winds and clear skies.

EXTENDED: Warm start next week with highs near 70° for some Monday and Tuesday. Slightly cooler by Wednesday with mountain snow. We're tracking chances for a substantial storm late next week.