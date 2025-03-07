Wendy’s is giving the Frosty a major makeover

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — For decades, Wendy’s offered only two Frosty flavors: Chocolate or vanilla. That’s about to change, as the fast food chain is giving its iconic ice cream treat a makeover.

In the coming months, Wendy’s is rolling out new ways to customize the sweet treat with offerings called Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions, the company announced Thursday at its investor meeting. The former option lets customers add in various sauces, while the latter are mix-ins. Both can be combined together for new flavors that Wendy’s hadn’t offered before.

The change to a signature menu item comes at a difficult time for the fast-food industry. Sales are down across the industry as inflation-weary customers search for better value. Plus, the restaurant category notoriously lacks brand loyalty — customers are just as happy to try out a competitor with a better deal or an enticing new menu option if their go-to restaurant’s options feel stale.

Wendy’s didn’t immediately reveal what Swirls and Fusions options will soon be available, but it’s already giving fans a hint with the Girl Scouts’ Thin Mints Frosty that’s currently on sale. The limited time Frosty is swirled and topped with a creamy, minty cookie crumble sauce, marking one of the first time Wendy’s has sold something like that.

It’s also a major expansion for the Frosty – customers have never been able to customize the treat, unlike competitors like McDonalds, which offer ice cream mix-ins and various flavors (when the machines work). However, in recent years, the chain has experimented with several seasonal flavors, such as pumpkin spice and peppermint, but those temporarily replaced vanilla.

“Frosty is the most iconic brand in the frozen treats category. It’s unique to Wendy’s, it’s broadly appealing and our customers love it,” said Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s US chief marketing officer, at the presentation. “That’s why we’re evolving Frosty from a product to a treat destination. We will be that destination when a sweet treat strikes any and all of our customers.”

Adding toppings and mix-ins changes that and is also “very popular among younger consumers,” Radkoski said. “They help them fill their desire for new flavors and variety.”

Wendy’s is also changing the Frosty packaging too, with a new cup, lid and a blue spoon “designed for the perfect eating experience,” she said, adding that the new spoon “allows customers to get every bit of Frosty goodness out of the cup.”

Expanding the dessert’s appeal is part of Wendy’s plan to boost its global sales from $14.5 billion to $18 billion in the next three years. The chain also is aiming to grow the number of worldwide locations by nearly 15% to 8,300.

