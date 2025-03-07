Is this the only known portrait of England’s doomed ‘Nine Days Queen’?

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Lady Jane Grey, a teenage pawn in the power struggles that plagued the Tudor court, ruled England for just nine days and was later executed for treason. Now, researchers believe they may have identified the only known portrait of the so-called “Nine Days Queen” painted before her death.

Following the death of Edward VI in 1553, unscrupulous politicians propelled the staunchly Protestant young girl to the throne in a bid to prevent her Roman Catholic relative, Mary Tudor, from becoming Queen.

The mysterious portrait, on loan to conservation charity English Heritage from a private collection, shows a young woman clad modestly in a white cap and shawl.

According to English Heritage, it was acquired by Anthony Grey, 11th Earl of Kent, in 1701, as an image of Lady Jane Grey. It remained “the defining image” of England’s shortest reigning monarch until 21st-century art historians questioned its attribution and rejected its identity.

In an attempt to settle the question, English Heritage worked alongside London’s Courtauld Institute of Art and dendrochronologist Ian Tyers to conduct a technical analysis of the piece, its senior collections conservator, Rachel Turnbull, said in a statement published Friday.

A dendrochronological analysis—a scientific method of dating tree rings—of the painting’s panel suggests it was probably used for the artwork between 1539 and around 1571, according to the statement.

The panel, which is made of two Baltic oak boards from two different trees, has a merchant or cargo mark on its back that resembles a mark on a portrait of King Edward VI, Jane’s predecessor on the throne.

Scans using infrared reflectography show significant changes were made to the woman’s outfit and face after the completion of the initial portrait, English Heritage said.

The white scarf around her shoulders is believed to be a later addition.

Bands encircling her right arm under the scarf are thought to be possibly part of a larger decorated sleeve that is now hidden, or a now-gone scarf that was previously draped over her lower arms, like the outfits she is depicted as wearing in portraits painted after her death.

The linen cap, or coif, covering her hair also appears significantly altered. A coif with a different shape and potentially even a hood, which is a fancier headpiece worn over a coif, can be seen around her face in the scans. The researchers suggested a veil may even have been present at one point before being painted out.

The woman’s eyes now look to the left, but they were previously looking right, English Heritage said.

In addition to the repainted areas, the subject’s eyes, mouth and ears have been scratched out, defacing the artwork for what were probably religious or political reasons, the organization said. It noted that a posthumous depiction of Lady Jane Grey in London’s National Portrait Gallery shows similar marks.

The changes to the painting may have been made in order to tone it down and present the subject as a demure Protestant martyr, it added.

“While we can’t confirm that this is definitely Lady Jane Grey, our results certainly make a compelling argument!” said Turnbull.

“From the newly discovered evidence of a once perhaps more elaborate costume and the dating of the wooden panel from within her lifetime, to the deliberate scratching of her eyes, it is possible that we are looking at the shadows of a once more royal portrait of Lady Jane Grey, toned down into subdued, Protestant martyrdom after her death. Regardless of her identity, the results of our research have been fascinating,” she added.

“This is such an interesting picture posing so many questions, and if this is Jane Grey, a valuable addition to the portraiture of this young heroine, as a woman of character—a powerful challenge to the traditional representation of her as a blindfolded victim,” bestselling historical novelist Philippa Gregory said in the release.

Jane spent a lot of time at the royal court after her father was made Duke of Suffolk in October 1551.

Her Protestantism made her a candidate for the throne for those who supported the English Reformation, like the powerful Duke of Northumberland, who married her to his son and persuaded a dying King Edward to make her his successor.

Edward died on July 6, 1553, and Jane, who had fainted when first presented with the idea of becoming Queen, ascended the throne four days later.

However, by July 19, she relinquished her crown to Edward’s sister, Mary Tudor, who had the support of the populace, and who was meant to be the heir, according to both the law and Henry VIII’s will.

Jane was subsequently charged with high treason, to which she pleaded guilty, and was beheaded on February 12, 1554. She was 16 years old.

The portrait is on display at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, England.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.