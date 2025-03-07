Skip to Content
ICE says Tren De Aragua Venezuelan gang members have been arrested in El Paso County

today at 2:35 PM
Published 3:09 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) notified the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) that they have located, identified, and arrested several suspected Tren de Aragua (TDA) Venezuelan gang members in El Paso County. 

Sheriff Joseph Roybal announced in February that the EPCSO would be collaborating withe ICE and assisting with criminal investigations and arrests.

The sheriff's office made this announcement Friday, but no further information was released.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

