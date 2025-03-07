FBI: Think twice before using unknown websites to convert files

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The FBI field office in Denver is urging people to think twice before using file converter websites they find online.

These websites typically let users convert files into a different format for free; for example, converting .jpeg to .pdf, or changing a .mp4 to .mp3.

The FBI says some of these sites will load malware onto computers, which can be used to steal information off your device like social security numbers, passwords, or banking information.

“The best way to thwart these fraudsters is to educate people so they don’t fall victim to these fraudsters in the first place,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek in a release. “If you or someone you know has been affected by this scheme, we encourage you make a report and take actions to protect our assests. Every day, we are working to hold these scammers accountable and provide victims with the resources they need.”

If you have been a victim of this scam or scammers have attempted to make you a victim, you're encouraged to report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov.