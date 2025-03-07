Falcon punches ticket to Final Four
Falcon advanced to the 5A, Final-4 after a 65-51 win over Montrose.
The Falcons improve to 18-8 this season.
Falcon will face Green Mountain for a trip to the state championship game.
