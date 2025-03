COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working a grass fire near Knoll Lane. The area is near Palmer Park.

CSFD describes the fire as slow-moving but also says it's in a field behind homes. Smoke will be visible from the area.

The department says they have multiple crews responding.

This is a developing story. A KRDO13 crew is on the way.