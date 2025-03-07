Broncos fire linebackers coach charged with assaulting police officer at DIA

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced they fired outside linebackers coach Michael Wilholte, just over a week after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the Denver International Airport (DIA).

“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in a statement released by the team Wednesday. "We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time."

Wilhoite, 38, was arrested on February 23. According to court records, Wilhoite had left his Ford Bronco unattended in a drop-off lane at DIA. When he returned to the car, a uniformed officer told him he couldn't leave his vehicle in the spot.

According to documents, Wilhoite told the officer to "shut the [expletive] up," and bumped his chest into the officer, who responded by shoving him back. Wilhoite then punched the officer, causing him to fall to the ground, court documents report.

Our Denver news partners report that the officer suffered “visible injuries to both knees,” jaw pain, and may also have "sustained damage to his left wrist" due to the incident.

The officer tased Wilhoite, who got in his car and drove away. Police arrested him later that day, and Wilhoite spent the night in Denver’s downtown jail.

He's since been charged by Denver prosecutors with second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction of a peace officer and criminal mischief.

Wilhoite joined the Broncos' staff as a linebackers coach prior to the 2023 season. Before coming to Denver, he played as a linebacker for five years for the San Francisco 49ers from 2012-16 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He held coaching positions for the New Orleans Saints (2019-20) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2021-22) before joining the Broncos.