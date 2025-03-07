Skip to Content
Air Academy advances to Final Four

By
today at 8:34 PM
Published 9:20 PM

The Air Academy Kadets are in the final four for the second straight year.

The Kadets beat Durango 55-25.

Air Academy is a perfect 25-0 this season.

Danny Mata

