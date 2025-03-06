Skip to Content
WATCH: CSFD crews contain homeless camp fire near Fountain Blvd.

today at 6:00 PM
Published 6:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a homeless camp fire southeast of downtown Thursday evening.

CSFD said the fire was in the area of E. Fountain Blvd. and S. Wahsatch Rd.

At first report, CSFD said crews already had the bulk of the small fire knocked down. At the time of the report, CSFD also said smoke may be visible on the south side of Colorado Springs.

Tyler Dumas

