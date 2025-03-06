WATCH: CSFD crews contain homeless camp fire near Fountain Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a homeless camp fire southeast of downtown Thursday evening.
CSFD said the fire was in the area of E. Fountain Blvd. and S. Wahsatch Rd.
At first report, CSFD said crews already had the bulk of the small fire knocked down. At the time of the report, CSFD also said smoke may be visible on the south side of Colorado Springs.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small homeless camp fire in the area of E Fountain and S Wahsatch. Smoke is visible from the south side of the city.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 7, 2025
Engine 1 is on scene and has the bulk of the fire knocked down. pic.twitter.com/QMWRaP4aF1