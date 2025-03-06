The Sand Creek boys basketball team is enjoying Colorado’s March Madness

In the Class 5A playoffs, Sand Creek High School is a 25 seed, "We're not 25. We're not a 25-seed. We ain't no 25," says Sand Creek guard, Elijah Brotherns. To the Great Eight, Sand Creek has fully embraced March Madness, as a 25 seed, "We ain't no 25," says Sand Creek guard, Jeffrey Cooks.

They had to win a play-in game just to make the post-season. Now they're headed to Denver just three wins short of a state title and the secret, "We're just a bunch of dogs man," says Brotherns. These dogs or Scorpions, took their seeding personally, practices are intense, and they're still carrying a chip on their shoulders, "We've gotta prove everybody wrong. We saw the rankings come out. we saw we had to play some teams that we shouldn't be playing in the first round. That set us off," says Sand Creek guard, Tristan Daigle.

"Oh yeah we're hyped. We're hyped walking into this game. I feel like we're gonna punch them in the mouth," says Cooks.

The state championship game is in sight and instead of being nervous, they're ready to show everyone's what's up, "We're gonna bully, dominate, kill, fight, do whatever we gotta do to win this game," says Brotherns.