CSPD: Colorado Springs woman shot after alleged robbery attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a woman was shot this morning after an apparent attempted robbery.

According to CSPD, they got called out to the 1000 block of Norwood Avenue to around 6:37 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The woman was shot in the leg, according to police. She told people that she was outside her house smoking a cigarette when a man approached her, demanding valuables.

She refused, and she says the man fired a shot at her. According to police, he ran off and then left in a silver SUV.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A different woman was arrested at the scene due to outstanding warrants and alleged interference.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, though no other identifying information was provided by police. If you have any information about him, the silver SUV, or this crime you're urged to contact CSPD.

