Person hit by train north of Pueblo is airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Picture taken at the scene of the accident
PFD
Picture taken at the scene of the accident
By
today at 9:09 PM
Published 9:34 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple agencies responded after an individual was hit by a train Wednesday night north of Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), they responded, along with the sheriff's office, Pueblo West Fire, West Park Fire, and BNSF Railway police to an area north of Pueblo and located an individual who had been struck by a BNSF train.

The patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and airlifted to a local hospital, the PFD said. Their condition is unknown. No one on the train was injured.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

