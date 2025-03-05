Jeff Crank moves town hall to virtual platform following protests and nationwide outbursts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Congressman Jeff Crank for District 5 in Colorado will hold his first town hall virtually Wednesday night at 7 P.M.

The decision comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson told GOP Lawmakers to skip town halls after an onslaught of angry protests.

"Why do they want to have an in-person town hall meeting?'" Crank said on a Zoom call from the Capitol Wednesday morning. "So they can stand there and wave a cane in my face like Al Green did last night and steal the show? I'm not interested in doing that. I'm interested in having a civil discussion about the issues and taking questions from constituents."

Crank says he believes the digital platform will allow for that productive discourse.

Not everyone sees it that way, however.

"All of this is a contact sport. And it's played better when we're actually in contact with one another," Kendrick Davis, the newly-elected El Paso County GOP chair said.

The chair of the El Paso County Democrats, John Jarrell, took it one step further, arguing that voters should have the right to speak to their representative in person.

"I think part of being a representative is being able to deal with constituents who are angry with you and want to have their voices heard at a town hall. I mean, that's just part of the job," Jarrell said.