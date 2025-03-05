Island nation’s ‘golden passport,’ scrutinizing antidepressants, ancient tools unearthed: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Are antidepressants addictive? Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments at his Senate confirmation hearing before becoming US Health and Human Services secretary sparked a lot of discussion. Experts weigh in.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Climate concerns: A tiny, low-lying island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean is selling citizenship to save itself from rising seas. A “golden passport” costs $105,000, and the money would be used to move people to higher ground and build a new community.

2️⃣ Target boycott: The retail giant faces a 40-day consumer protest over the company’s shift away from diversity, equity and inclusion policies. With an onslaught of tariffs in the middle of a challenging economy, it couldn’t come at a worse time.

3️⃣ ‘Magic formula’: Fast food restaurants also are struggling and trying to revive sluggish sales. But thanks to its “Luxe Cravings Box” and buzzy menu items that appeal to younger customers, one chain is bucking the trend.

4️⃣ Ancient tools: Archaeologists uncovered a collection of 1.5 million-year-old bone tools — most from hippopotamuses and elephants — in Tanzania’s Olduvai Gorge. They are now trying to figure out who made them.

5️⃣ That’s amore: When Monica Kennedy booked a trip to the Amalfi Coast, she and her husband “were just going in two separate directions.” The Connecticut paralegal hoped the time in Italy would save their marriage. She ended up falling for her tour guide.

Watch this

🧊 Shattered nerves: A truck driver suffered minor injuries after a huge chunk of ice crashed through his windshield while he was traveling on a Pennsylvania highway after a snowstorm.

Top headlines

• Tariffs on cars from Mexico and Canada delayed by one month

• Supreme Court rejects Trump’s request to keep billions in foreign aid frozen

• US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine but signals it may not last long

70,000+

✂️ That’s roughly how many jobs the Trump administration plans to cut at the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN.

Check this out

👗 Breaking the rules: Some big-name brands decided to take risks with their fall-winter collections during Milan Fashion Week. See how they rolled the dice instead of playing it safe.

What’s buzzing

✝️ Power of prayer: An animated character in the new Pixar series “Win or Lose” struggles with self-doubt and prays on the bench before a softball game. That makes her the first distinctly Christian character in a Disney-related project in about two decades.

Quiz time

🧨 There’s only one place in the world where the public can legally buy dynamite — a mining town in what country?

﻿A. Bolivia

B. Russia

C. Brazil

D. United States

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏳️‍🌈 Love wins: João Lucas Reis da Silva is the only openly gay player in men’s tennis. Shortly after coming out, the Brazilian enjoyed one of the best weeks of his career on the tennis court. Maybe that was just a coincidence, but the response was overwhelming as people from all over the world thanked him and sent their support.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The Bolivian mining town of Potosí is the only place in the world where the public can legally buy dynamite.

