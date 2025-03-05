Georgia boy missing for 7 years found in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been over 7 years since Abdul Aziz Khan disappeared out of Atlanta, Georgia. But this week, deputies in Douglas County say they finally were able to locate him.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Aziz's mom, Rabia Khalid, failed to show up to a custody hearing back on Nov. 27, 2017. It was believed that she ran off with Aziz and her new husband due to a bitter custody battle. The trio were missing without a trace-- that is, until last month.

On Feb. 23, 2025 Douglas County deputies say they were called out to investigate a burglary in Highlands Ranch. It was believed that two suspects had entered a vacant property for sale.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two kids in a car parked in the driveway. The suspects, a man and a woman, came out of the house and tried to claim that they were associated with a realtor.

The sheriff's office says deputies and dispatchers worked for four hours to figure out their identities. During their investigation, deputies finally identified the woman as Rabia Khalid and the man as the person she ran away with, Elliot Blake Bourgeois. They also learned one of the children inside the car was Aziz, who at this point had been missing for 7 years.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the identity of the younger child in the car, though they say both kids were taken into protective custody. The court will determine where the children are placed.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case," read a statement from Aziz's family. "Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rabia Khalid and Elliot Blake Bourgeois were arrested on charges including Second Degree Kidnapping, Forgery, Identity Theft, Providing False Information to Authorities, and Trespassing. Each of their bonds are set at $1 million, according to the sheriff's office.