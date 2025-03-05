The Falcon boys basketball team advances to play in the Class 5A Great Eight
The Falcon boys basketball team advanced to play in the Class 5A Great Eight by beating Mountain View 63-56 on Wednesday night. The Falcons will play Montrose on Friday.
