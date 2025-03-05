Colorado Springs Fire Marshal to retire after over 30 years in service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After over 30 years of serving the city, Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey has announced he will retire this month.

Lacey joined the department back in 1992 as a senior fire production engineer and has been fire marshal for the city since 1998.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Lacy is a registered professional engineer and certified safety professional. His commitment to the fire service industry spans over four decades, with him serving in firefighter, paramedic, deputy fire marshal and fire protection engineer positions.

“Brett is known by many as a fire service leader, team member, change agent, mentor, educator, and friend. His efforts throughout his career have left a lasting mark on the fire service, not just locally, but also across the state, regionally, and on a national level,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “He can be proud of the positive impact that he has had as we take pride in having worked alongside him and appreciate him as a coworker and friend.”

Lacy implemented many changes aimed at community risk reduction during his time with CSFD, including mandating Class A roofing materials in 2002, hardening structures and vegetation management within hillside areas in 2012, and establishing and expanding a national Wildfire Mitigation program from the early 2000s through today, CSFD said.

Lacey served in leadership positions during several major incidents both locally and nationally, including Hurricane Katrina’s victim recovery, Castle West Apartment’s arson investigation, New Life Church’s and Planned Parenthood’s mass shooting incidents, Waldo Canyon’s wildfire/conflagration and Black Forest’s wildfire.

Three generations of the Lacey family have served in the fire service industry, including Brett's father and one of his children. CSFD said he is very proud that the legacy has excellent potential to continue beyond them.

His final day as Fire Marshal will be March 28.