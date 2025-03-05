The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight
The top seed in Class 5A, Air Academy is moving on to the Great Eight after they beat Northridge on Wednesday night 70-48. The Kadets will play Durango on Saturday.
