WEATHER ALERT: Damaging winds & snow showers continue

TODAY: Winds get even stronger with 70+ MPH gusts possible across I-25 and the Eastern Plains. Blowing snow/visibility issues will be a concern in areas with higher accumulation like Teller County and Northern El Paso County. Expect a few showers across Colorado as low pressure moves out. Afternoon highs top off in the low 40s in Colorado Springs and low 50s in Pueblo on the back end of the cold front. We dry out all across the state in the late evening hours.

TOMORROW: Wednesday brings us calmer winds and a bump up in temps to the high 40s in Colorado Springs and mid 50s for Pueblo. We'll see mountain snow showers and the chance for a few showers to spill over I-25, although we do stay mostly dry in lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: Another storm is possible Thursday into Friday. We'll keep you updated on predicted snowfall as we get closer!