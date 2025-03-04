Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Tamar Braxton are sharing space in a genre audiences are craving these days

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There is comfort food and then there is comfort food TV.

The latter feels particularly like what audiences are hungry for right now as cooking and lifestyle shows can be a way to decompress – even if some of the content might be more aspirational than practical.

Celebrities with cooking shows are not new, but the field is more crowded than ever. There are some new entrants in the space, one that has been doing it for a while and one you will be able to watch if you have access to Canadian television.

Allow us to explain:

The artist formerly known as Meghan Markle

Anyone who has followed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, since before she married Prince Harry knows that lifestyle content is her jam – both literally, as she has launched her own line of fruit jams, and figuratively.

On Tuesday, viewers will get to see just how much she loves cooking and entertaining in her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.”

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she says in the trailer for the new show. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I wass really thinking of them.”

According to the description, the former “Suits” star “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the description reads. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Two of the Braxtons invite you to dine

The world first met the Braxton sisters as singers, then later as reality stars on “Braxton Family Values.” Now Tamar Braxton and her mother Evelyn Braxton have teamed up for a cooking show.

In an interview with CNN, Tamar Braxton had a very simple recipe for what brings her comfort.

“I eat,” she said, laughing.

The two aim to invite their audience into the kitchen with them for good times and good eats.

“It’s important for us to remain who we are and to allow our personalities to come through, because I feel like your personality actually falls into the food. If you are dry and bland, your food, nine times out of ten, it’s gonna be dry and bland,” she said. “If you’re fun and adventurous, your food is gonna be colorful and flavorful and amazing.”

There’s a reason why their previous reality show often found the Braxtons in the kitchen together.

“I think the kitchen is where the home of the heart is and that has just been the place for us Braxtons,” she said. “I know all the Braxton fans remembered all of the scenes in the kitchen, so we just decided to bring that to real life.”

“Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E” premieres March 26 on CLEO TV.

Selena Gomez brings it home

Singer, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and hardcore foodie.

That’s Selena Gomez to a tee and she gets to express the latter in her Max series “Selena + Chef” (Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

Over multiple seasons, Gomez has linked with professional chefs to whip up deliciousness and even a holiday special.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience,” she said in a statement when the series premiered in 2020. “I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

The “Emilia Pérez” and “Only Murders in the Building” star now also has a line of cookware.

Celebrating veggies

Pamela Anderson is famously vegan, but she says she doesn’t want her new cooking show to be viewed that way.

“I’ve been an activist for a very long time. I’ve always fought for animal rights, human rights, vulnerable people, vulnerable beings and nature and climate change,” she told Flavour Network, the Canadian specialty channel hosting her new show. “All of those things are things that have really applied to my life and to my celebrity or whatever you want to call it. So I don’t really even want to say the word ‘vegan’ when it comes to the show. We’re just celebrating vegetables. This is just how we eat.”

The new series follows “Pamela’s Garden of Eden,” which showed Anderson’s restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property on Vancouver Island in Canada.

“Pamela’s Cooking With Love” comes at the time that she’s been enjoying a career renaissance from her memoir to critical acclaim in her film “The Last Showgirl.” She said it’s a natural extension of who she is.

“I’ve cooked my whole life. I love to cook,” Anderson said. “People have always loved my cooking, but this took it to a whole other level.”

“Pamela’s Cooking With Love” airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Flavour Network.

