Manitou Springs City Council members affirm commitment to DEI values amid nationwide fear of federal funding loss

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In Manitou Springs on Tuesday night, city council members affirmed their commitment to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

It comes as government agencies both here and in Washington are slashing DEI initiatives spurned by a presidential order that says failure to do so could result in the loss of federal funds.

Council members acknowledge that there's some risk in making a proclamation that goes against current federal policies on DEI, but they say it's important to show solidarity and stand up for a set of values that they believe represent Manitou as a whole.

The proclamation reads:

"City of Manitou Springs Proclamation number 0225 to recognize Manitou Springs commitment to valuing diversity, equity and inclusion in our community. Whereas, the nation was founded upon and is guided by a set of principles, including that every person is created equal, that everyone has a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and that all shall be afforded the full recognition and protection of the law. And whereas, many in our community are looking for a safe place to live and thrive during these unprecedented times, the City of Manitou Springs is proclaiming its commitment to supporting the rights of all residents and visitors. And whereas, the City of Manitou Springs recognizes the importance of equity, diversity and freedom, and is dedicated to fostering acceptance of all its citizens and preventing discrimination in all forms, including sexual orientation, gender identity, race, socioeconomic class ability, age and immigration status. And whereas, the city of Manitou Springs proudly celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, Women's History Month, Earth Day, Juneteenth Pride Month and Indigenous Peoples Day and. And whereas, despite national rhetoric and disinformation, the Manitou Springs community remains resilient, defiant, violent and unapologetically proud of its diversity. We value our public schools access to safe and affordable medical care for all the environment and our international allies and democracy. Now, therefore, be it resolved that the city of Manitou Springs City Council does hereby proclaim that every day and every month represents an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to these principles and to actively promote the founding ideology of the United States of America. Adopted this fourth day of March 2025 in the city of Manitou Springs, El Paso County, Colorado."

The City of Manitou Springs receives a variety of federal funds covering things like water treatment, trails, and grants for arts and culture.

It's not clear at this time if any federal money they receive is now in jeopardy of being cut after the stance taken from city leaders.