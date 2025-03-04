Local manufacturer ‘Microchip’ to layoff more than 200 wokers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local manufacturer of semiconductors is laying off more than 200 workers.

According to WARN Listings and a March 4, release from Microchip human resources, 238 employees at the company's Colorado Springs facility will be notified this week that they will be permanently laid off in 60 days, between May 3 and May 6, 2025. These employees will continue to be paid wages and receive benefits over this 60-day period, but will be placed on paid leave immediately, the release said.

No union represents any of the affected employees, Microchip said.

According to the State of Colorado, the "Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act" (WARN) is a law that requires employers to provide employees experiencing employment loss with a 60-day notice prior to a layoff, although some exceptions apply. The WARN protects workers, their families, and communities from the impact of mass layoffs, the state said.