Hundreds of residents without power as intense winds rock southern Colorado

This article will be updated as conditions change to show the latest power outages, as reported by Colorado Springs Utilities and Black Hills Energy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Hundreds in southern Colorado are without power early this morning as intense winds and blizzard-like conditions rock the area.

As of 5 a.m. there were over 1,400 customers without power, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

Two of the neighborhoods without power this morning are located in the Old Colorado City area, just north of Highway 24 – portions of which closed this morning due to "safety concerns," the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

One outage is impacting over 600 CSU customers in the Pleasant Valley area, located on and near North 30th and 31st Street. The outage began at 1:27 a.m. CSU is now re-evaluating when they expect power to be restored.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

228 residents are without power just south of Uintah and North 21st Street. The outage began at around 1:41 a.m. and is expected to be restored by 8 a.m. Crews are en route, CSU said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Two other neighborhoods on the east side of town are seeing outages as well. One outage is impacting 270 customers to the south of North Circle Drive, just south of East Platte. The issue was first reported at 1:30 a.m. CSU is now re-evaluating when they expect power to be restored.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Just northwest of the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue, another 307 residents have been without power since 1:37 a.m. CSU confirmed the cause of the outage is weather-related and is now re-evaluating when they expect power to be restored.