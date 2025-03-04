Skip to Content
Final chance to visit Cripple Creek Ice Castles arrives this weekend

Ice Castles
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - As the old adage goes, "all good things must come to an end." As Colorado approaches more consistent, sunnier weather, that saying also applies to the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek.

The towering formations created out of icicles will soon return back to nature in the form of water, and this coming weekend will be the last weekend for visitors to see them for themselves.

Officials with Ice Castles say the attraction will close for the season following Saturday, March 8.

Ice Castles officials say that since opening this season, thousands of visitors have come to take a gander at the icy wonders.

